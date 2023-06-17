JACKSON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating what they believe is a triple murder suicide in southern Kentucky.
In a release, Kentucky State Police said troopers from its Hazard post were called to a home in Jackson on KY-3193 Friday morning about a woman who was unresponsive.
When troopers arrived, they found four people dead from gunshot wounds.
KSP said the initial investigation found that the home owner, Ashley Little, 34, shot three people before turning the gun on herself.
The Breathitt County Coroner's Office responded to the scene. The victims include Chloe Little, 15, Luther Combs, 58, and Missouri Gross, 78, all of Jackson, Kentucky.
No additional information was released about what happened before the shootings or how the four people may have been connected.
