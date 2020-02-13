Police issue Silver Alert for 57-year-old woman missing from Hope, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Police in Hope, Indiana, said a missing woman is in danger and may need medical assistance.
A Silver Alert was issued Thursday for Donna Mitchell, 57, who was last seen in Hope, Indiana, on Tuesday. She has brown hair and brown eyes, police said, and was last seen wearing wearing glasses, a tan Carhartt jacket and blue jeans with a flower decal on the pant leg.
Hope is east of Columbus, in Bartholomew County.
Police think Mitchell is driving a maroon 2004 Chevy Trailblazer. The car's front bumper is hanging by a coat hanger, according to a news release.
Police asked that anyone who has information about Mitchell's whereabouts call Hope Police Department at 812-546-4015 or 911.
