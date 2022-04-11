LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A member of the Jeffersonville Township Advisory Board was arrested in early April after she allegedly drank a beer while nursing an infant, according to court documents.
Brandy Brewer, 39, is charged with public intoxication and neglect of a dependent. The charges are in connection with an incident on April 1 at O'Shea's Pub on Spring Street in Jeffersonville.
Police said in a charging document that Brewer left her child unattended in a stroller after she ordered a meal. According to court documents, a witness said he saw Brewer drinking a beer at the bar while nursing an infant as she was waiting for a to-go order.
The witness said he followed Brewer as she left the bar and found her "sitting on a ledge on the North side of the building, passed out," with the infant in an unlocked stroller that began to roll away on the sidewalk, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The witness told police his wife grabbed the stroller as he confronted Brewer. Court documents say an officer who responded to the scene found Brewer sitting in front of the bar. The officer said Brewer "appeared unsteady as she was sitting, smelled of alcohol, and displayed bloodshot eyes."
Brewer was unable to provide coherent answers to the officer's questions and was placed in handcuffs as she attempted to leave.
She agreed to take a portable breathalyzer test that "produced a result of .275," according to the affidavit.
Brewer was taken to Clark Memorial Hospital before she was arrested, and police arranged for her spouse to take the child.
Brewer was released from custody after posting a $5,000 cash bond. She is due in court for an initial hearing on April 13.
