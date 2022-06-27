LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a Louisville woman has gone missing.
A missing person's report was filed for 28-year-old Taylor Fegett on Friday, and now LMPD's Missing Persons Unit is investigating, according to police.
Fegett's family said no one has seen her since Thursday, after she left the Walmart on Dixie Highway. They said she had just purchased a 2010 Dodge Charger and it still had temporary tags on it. They said she was headed home to get ready for work, but she never arrived.
Anyone who has seen Fegett, her car, or has any information on her whereabouts is asked to call 574-LMPD.
