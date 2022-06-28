LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman reported missing last week has been found dead.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office confirms that she was apparently killed in a single vehicle crash on I-265 on Thursday, but the vehicle wasn't spotted for several days.
Louisville Metro Police said officers were called to a report of a car accident off the northbound Gene Snyder Freeway at the 7-mile marker at about 8:30 p.m. Monday., When they arrived, the family said police found the body of the 28-year-old woman.
Fegett apparently lost control of her vehicle and rolled into a wooded area. She was the only person in the vehicle.
The coroner's office lists her cause of death as blunt force injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.
LMPD's Missing Persons Unit had been looking for Fegett since her family reported her missing on Friday. No one had seen her since she left a Dixie Highway Walmart on Thursday in her recently purchased 2010 Dodge Charger.
A GoFundMe page has been posted for Fegett to help with funeral expenses and to benefit her nine-year-old son.
