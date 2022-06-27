LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman is dead after losing control of her vehicle and rolling into a wooded area, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said around 8:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded on a report of a car accident off Interstate 265 northbound at the 7-mile marker.
Police said the woman lost control of her vehicle "for some unknown reason" and went off the roadway. The vehicle then rolled into a wooded area.
She was the only person inside the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.
