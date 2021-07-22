LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police are investigating an attempted abduction of a young girl in the Highlands area earlier this week.
In a release, Louisville Metro Police say about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday evening a young girl was approached by a man in a car in the 2000 block of Strathmoor Blvd., which is near Lakeside Drive.
Police say the man in his 30s drove up to the girl and told her to get in his car. The girl got away by running to her mom, who was down the street. The suspect drove off in the direction of Bardstown Road. It's believed there was a dark-haired female in the front passenger seat.
Investigators say the man was smoking while he drove a 1990's model red or burgundy four-door Toyota Corolla with a loud exhaust.
Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has information about the attempted abduction is asked to call the police tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673). You can remain anonymous.
