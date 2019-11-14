LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - A Madison, Indiana woman, who worked for an orthodontist has been arrested on suspicion that she stole about $300,000 from her employer.
Indiana State Police on Wednesday arrested Malinda A. Downey, 47, on a Level 5 felony charge of theft. She was being held at Jefferson County Jail.
Downey worked for 17 years at Pawlak Orthodontics and was responsible for collecting and tracking patient payments. An audit of the business determined that between 2014 and 2019, about $300,000 in payments went missing and additional money had been stolen before 2014, police said in a news release.
Police said that Det. David Makowsky, who works for a special investigations division focused on organized crime and corruption, determined that Downey deposited only a portion of patient payments but stole the rest. Makowsky’s investigation began in July.
