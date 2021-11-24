LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police arrested a man for a crime that happened more than a year ago.
A not guilty plea was entered Wednesday morning on behalf of Courtecy Miles for the murder of Brian Cardwell.
Police say Cardwell was found dead inside a home on South 17th Street near Portland Avenue in August 2020. A witness told detectives he dropped the two off at Cardwell's house before the crime.
Police say Miles was caught on surveillance video leaving the home with a gun and a bag containing Cardwell's property.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.