LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times Tuesday night in Okolona, according to Louisville Metro Police.
The man was found around 9 p.m. in the 2900 block of Fern Valley Road, LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said in a statement. That's near the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport and Interstate 65.
Authorities took the man to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition, according to Ruoff, who said LMPD had no suspects in custody as of Tuesday night.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call LMPD's tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
