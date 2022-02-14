LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Craig Greenberg, a Democratic candidate for Louisville mayor, was unhurt after someone shot at him in his office at the Butchertown Market Monday morning, police said.
Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields said a round hit Greenberg's clothes but did not strike his body. A suspect was taken into custody outside the building, she said.
Greenberg and his staff were "successfully ushered away," Shields told reporters near the scene. She said a motivation for the shooting isn't known.
"We have no reason to believe at this time that this individual was acting anything but alone," Shields said.
Police responded to a report of shots fired Monday morning at the Butchertown Market at 1201 Story Avenue, where Greenberg's campaign has an office.
Greenberg posted on Twitter before noon, saying: "My team and I are fortunately all safe. We are all with LMPD now. I will provide an update as soon as possible. Thank you for the outpouring of support."
Greenberg is expected to hold a press conference later today.
My team and I are fortunately all safe. We are all with LMPD now. I will provide an update as soon as possible. Thank you for the outpouring of support.— Craig Greenberg (@RunWithCraig) February 14, 2022
The shooting prompted a flurry of reaction on social media from other mayoral candidates and public figures. The Rev. Tim Findley Jr., a Democrat running for mayor, tweeted that he was praying for Greenberg and the safety of the other candidates.
"This is unacceptable," he said.
Greenberg's bid for Louisville mayor is his first run for elected office. He is an attorney and developer whose past work includes the 21c Museum Hotel on West Main Street.
There was a heavy police presence at the business on Story Avenue, which is directly across the street from the J.B. Swift plant. Story was blocked at Spring Street.
Police reopened Story Avenue just before noon.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.