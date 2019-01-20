LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents in an Okolona neighborhood are not happy after someone smashed a bunch of their mailboxes with a car.
It happened Friday morning, and again Sunday morning, off Brook Bend Way and Leisure Lane.
More than two dozen mailboxes were smashed.
Grainy surveillance video shows a truck coming through and hitting a mailbox on Friday.
Sunday morning, residents say a white car came through and hit about a dozen more.
Two parked vehicles and stop signs were also hit.
"I would definitely like to see justice get served and repair everybody's ... I mean there's 26 mailboxes as of last night. This is a lot," said Nikki Clements, who had her mailbox smashed.
"My neighbor's mailbox got hit, too," Joseph Smith said. "He's 85 years old, so he is going to have to pay somebody to come fix his mailbox."
If you have any information on this case or may have seen something, you can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.