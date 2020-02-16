LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Police in Salem, Indiana, arrested three Pekin, Indiana, residents on drug charges Saturday after being dispatched to a Walmart parking lot on reports of a possible overdose.
Indiana State Police, Washington County Police and Salem Indiana County Police were dispatched on the possible overdose call to a Walmart in Salem, Indiana, around 3:35 p.m. Saturday and found Darik Voyles, 39, Lisa Voyles, 39 and Amanda Dickerson, 30, inside a car. Officers searched the car and found 10 grams of suspected methamphetamine, heroin, syringes and drug paraphernalia.
Darik Voyles and Lisa Voyles are charged with dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia. Dickerson is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia. They were taken to the Washington County Jail without incident, police said.
