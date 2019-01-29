LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Richmond, Kentucky, have released new surveillance images taken of Savannah Spurlock the night she vanished.
The mother of four was last seen leaving The Other Bar, a downtown Lexington bar, on Jan. 4.
According to a report by WKYT, Richmond police are continuing the search for the 22-year-old mother of four who was last seen leaving a downtown Lexington bar January 4.
Police identified and questioned the men last seen with Spurlock, and detectives have yet to file criminal charges. Police did serve a search warrant in Garrard County in connection to the case. This included a car being towed at a home where the search was conducted.
Search teams continue to volunteer in hopes of finding Spurlock. This includes a Louisiana crew which is coming to Kentucky after helping in the search for Cynthiana native Emily Wade in Texas. The police department is thanking everyone for the outreach and the continued sharing of Spurlock's disappearance in news and social media.
Anyone with information about the case should call the Richmond Police Department at 859-624-4776 or email information to detective@richmond.ky.us.
