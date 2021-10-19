LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said an argument over Bitcoin was behind an incident in which a southern Indiana man is accused of shooting his wife in the face.
Darrell Bullion was in court Monday where he pleaded not guilty. He's charged with attempted murder, battery and criminal recklessness.
Police said Bullion shot his wife in the mouth with a handgun, breaking her jaw last week in Palmyra, Indiana.
A 3-year-old at the scene told officers, "My dad shot my mom."
The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. She wasn't able to talk, but police said she wrote down that she was shot over Bitcoin.
Bullion is being held on a $100,000 full-cash bond.
