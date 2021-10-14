LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man has been charged with attempted murder after authorities say he shot his wife in the face.
According to Harrison County Sheriff Nick Smith, the incident took place just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Smith says deputies were called to Hamby Road in Palmyra on a report that someone had been shot at that location.
When deputies arrived, they found that a woman had been shot in the face with a .40 caliber handgun.
The shooter was Darrell Bullion, her husband, according to Smith.
The woman, who is not being publicly identified, was taken to UofL Hospital where she is listed in serious but stable condition.
Bullion is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, domestic battery, criminal recklessness with a firearm, pointing a firearm and neglect of a dependent.
