LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky mom was arrested earlier this month after police say three children were found living on Pop Tarts in a home filled with cockroaches and filth.
It happened at a home in Georgetown, Kentucky.
Police say on June 10, officers with the Georgetown Police Department were sent to the home after a caller reported that three small children had been left outside unsupervised for a lengthy period of time.
When officers arrived, they found three discarded mattresses in the front yard that were covered in cockroaches, bedbugs and feces.
Inside the home, police say they found three children -- ages 2, 4 and 5 -- playing in the living room and "rolling around in copious amounts of trash, dirt, discarded food and crawling cockroaches." Police say the children barefoot, wearing filthy clothing and had extremely dirty fingernails and toenails.
"The children's feet, arms and faces were black with filth, which were indicative of overall neglect of the children's hygiene," police wrote.
Police say there were literally thousands of cockroaches -- both alive and dead -- inside the home. According to the arrest reports, officers also found bedbugs and dirty sheets on the beds.
Inside the refrigerator, police allegedly found moldy food and several dead cockroaches, both inside and outside of food containers.
Police confronted 27-year-old Sarah Herald -- the children's mother -- about the condition of the home. When asked about the cockroaches, she allegedly said that she had been spraying for bugs, "but it's not working obviously."
She told police that the children had been living on Pop Tarts because the other food in the home wasn't edible.
Herald was arrested and charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and three counts of second-degree criminal abuse.
The children were placed into the custody of a grandparent.
