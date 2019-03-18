LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Lawrenceburg woman was arrested after police say she conspired with a man to kill her husband.
According to arrest reports, police were called to a home on Alton Station Road in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, just before 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, after someone reported a shooting there.
When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his face.
A neighbor said that, at around the time of the shooting, he saw two men run through his property, jump into a van and drive away.
Police say one of those men was 28-year-old Jason Downs.
During the investigation, police say they spoke with 36-year-old Amanda Rogers, the wife of the man who was shot. She said she admitted to telling Downs she wanted her husband murdered, and discussing the possibility of the killing on several occasions.
Police say she also admitted to discussing her husband's life insurance policy with Downs.
Rogers was arrested and charged with one count of solicitation of murder. Downs was arrested and charged with first-degree assault.
Police say they spoke with the man who was seen leaving the scene with Downs. That man said he was walking in front of Downs when he heard a gunshot behind him. After hearing the gunshot, both he and Downs ran to the van and left the scene.
The man said Downs had a gun on him at the time.
Both Downs and Rogers are currently being held in the Shelby County Detention Center.
The condition of the Rogers' husband is not known.
