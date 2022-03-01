LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville man was arrested Monday evening after they found roughly 15,000 fentanyl pills in his home.
According to an arrest report, detectives with the Shively Police Department believed 26-year-old Joshua Snodgrass was getting fentanyl pills in the mail. As part of their investigation, they executed a search warrant at his home on Inverness Avenue, off New Cut Road in Louisville's Iroquois neighborhood Monday evening.
While searching the home, they allegedly found the estimated 15,000 fentanyl pills, along with a number of Xanax pills and cash.
Snodgrass was arrested and charged with Enhanced Importing of Carfentanil, Fentanyl or Fentanyl Derivatives and Enhanced Trafficking in a Controlled Substance.
He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.