LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man has been arrested after he tried to kill his neighbor Sunday night.
According to an arrest report, the incident took place just after 6:15 p.m. Sunday at an apartment on Kozy Kreek Drive, just off Klondike Lane, near the border between Louisville's Klondike and Bon Air neighborhoods.
Louisville Metro Police say someone reported a stabbing at that location, and when officers arrived, they found a victim suffering from several stab wounds.
The victim's injuries were life-threatening, according to the arrest report.
Police say there was evidence that someone had forced their way into the apartment.
According to the arrest report, several witnesses saw 33-year-old Leonard Waddell flee the scene, running toward nearby Klondike Park. The victim had previously called 911 on Waddell earlier in the day on an unrelated matter.
Police say they ultimately found Waddell on Klondike Lane, "covered in blood."
Waddell was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, attempted murder and retaliating against a participant in a legal process.
He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
The current condition of the victim is not known.
