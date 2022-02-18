LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a man was arrested Thursday evening after he robbed approximately six Louisville-area businesses in a matter of days.
According to court documents, 49-year-old Sean Dabney was arrested by Louisville Metro Police Department officers.
Police said he robbed several businesses beginning on Feb. 12, when, just before 6 p.m., he walked into the Family Dollar at 3022 Portland Ave. with a package of toilet paper and handed the clerk two $1 bills. When the clerk opened the register to complete the transaction, police said Dabney pulled a knife, lunged across the counter and stole the cash from the register before running away.
Days later, on Feb. 15, just before noon, police said he hit the Family Dollar at 2124 Bank St. That time, he walked up with a package of crackers and a $1 bill. Again, police said he pulled a knife and took the cash from the register.
He robbed two businesses the next day, on Feb. 16, according to police. According to court documents, he hit the Family Dollar at 3036 Wilson Ave. and the Dollar General at 2701 South Fourth St., using the same method. In both cases, police said he pulled a knife and took cash from the register.
Police said he tried to rob a third business that day, the Family Dollar at 2501 Dixie Highway but was unable to get any money from the register.
He robbed two more businesses — the Family Dollar at 3277 Taylor Blvd. and the Family Dollar at 4127 Taylor Blvd. — on Feb. 17, police said, using the same method. In the second case, police said the cashier was able to close the register before Dabney could grab the money, so Dabney stole the entire register.
Later Thursday evening, police said they saw Dabney driving near the intersection of South 19th and West Market streets and stopped him for a traffic violation. Police said his vehicle matched the description of the getaway vehicle used in the robberies, and several items of clothing worn by the robber could be seen inside the vehicle.
When confronted, Dabney allegedly admitted to the robberies and identified himself in surveillance video.
Dabney was arrested and charged with six counts of first-degree robbery and one count of attempted first-degree robbery. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.