LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department says a 55-year-old woman found dead in a home on Cane Run Road Wednesday afternoon was an LMPD employee.
That woman was identified Thursday morning by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as Tracy Kenemore. Her cause of death has not been determined, but her manner of death is listed as a homicide.
Kenemore had been a traffic control officer with LMPD for 21 years, according to LMPD spokeswoman Elizabeth Ruoff.
Police say officers were called to a home in the 4400 block of Cane Run Road, near Kristin Way, at about 12 p.m. on Wednesday after someone reported that a person was down inside. The home is in Louisville's St. Dennis neighborhood.
When officers arrived, they found Kenemore's body.
"It appears that foul play was involved," Mitchell said in a statement, adding that LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.
LMPD provided a photo of Kenemore. Ruoff said the agency appreciated the public's recognition of her passing, calling it a "tragedy." She declined to issue any further statements, citing the pending investigation.
No other information was provided.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Louisville Metro Police anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD.
