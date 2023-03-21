LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl from Colorado who could be in Indiana.
The Colorado Springs Police Department said Lia Conace was reported missing on Feb. 17 by her parents. She was last seen at her home in the 5200 block of Statute Drive in Colorado Springs.
Police said believe Conace is headed to southern Indiana to meet an acquaintance. Her parents contacted authorities in Jefferson County, Indiana, to look for the girl at the last known address of the acquaintance, who is also a minor. Police didn't find her.
Conace's friends told police she hasn't responded to any messages or communicated with any families. Police said the acquaintance in Indiana denied having seen or spoken to her since she went missing.
Police believe the girl is somewhere between Colorado and Indiana. They don't know how she would have gotten to her destination since she doesn't have access to money or non-public transportation.
She is 5-foot-2, 120 pounds with brown, shoulder-length hair, brown eyes and a round face, police said.
Anyone with any information about the girl's whereabouts are asked to call police at (719) 444-7000 or call Colorado Springs Police Department's anonymous tip line at (719) 634-7867.
