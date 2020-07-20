LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Louisville are searching for a missing woman who hasn't been seen for nearly two weeks.
According to a news release from the Louisville Metro Police Department, 55-year-old Barbara Bailiff was last seen in the 1800 block of Jefferson Street on July 9. She is 5'5" with blue eyes and brown hair, and weighs approximately 120 pounds.
Police say Bailiff has a diagnosed medical issue which requires treatment. If you see her or have any information on where she might be, call LMPD immediately at 502-574-LMPD (574-5673).
