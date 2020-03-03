LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A second woman has been charged in connection with the recent theft of luggage from the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
According to an arrest report, 27-year-old Mary Jean Williamson was already in custody at Louisville Metro Corrections when authorities charged her with theft by unlawful taking, criminal trespassing and tampering with physical evidence.
Louisville Airport Police say that on Feb. 2, Williamson and an accomplice, 33-year-old Carrie Welch, walked into the airport and stole a woman's luggage containing more than $12,000 worth of property, including jewelry.
Police say they took the luggage from the luggage carousel.
On Jan. 25, police say the pair took luggage that belonged to another traveler. That property was worth more than $500, according to police.
Both incidents were captured on surveillance video, according to an arrest warrant.
Welch was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 22, after she returned to the airport. She was being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
