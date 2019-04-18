LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a student was arrested after he was found walking toward a Louisville school with a loaded handgun and 50 rounds of ammo, days after he'd threatened someone at the school.
According to arrest reports, 18-year-old Shunka Campbell was seen in a hallway in Valley High School watching a "machine gun video" on his phone Friday morning.
At some point, someone approached him and told him that the video was "inappropriate" in a school setting.
Police say Campbell responded by telling her that she needed to be more concerned about the gun he currently had in his backpack, rather than the one he was watching in the video.
His actions placed the school on heightened alert due to a "possible shooter threat."
Police say no weapon was found, but as a result of the threat, Campbell was suspended for five days.
On Wednesday afternoon, police say Campbell was seen walking toward the school. When stopped, police say he had a loaded revolver in his front pocket and a full, 50-round box of ammunition in his left front pocket.
Campbell was arrested and charged with second-degree terroristic threatening and carrying a concealed deadly weapon without a permit.
He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
