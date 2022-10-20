LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A candidate for Kentucky governor was charged after police said he tried to chase down his nephew in his truck.
According to police in Kenton County, Eric Deters' teenage nephew pulled up to a farm to hunt, saw his uncle and flipped him off. Deters then reportedly jumped in his own truck and chased his nephew on the road and through fields for more than a mile.
Police said Deters — a Republican candidate in next year's Kentucky governor race — also sent harassing text messages to the victim's mother.
Deters responded to the allegations in a video on his campaign Facebook page, mostly denigrating the Courier Journal, which reported on his charges Thursday morning. He claimed he didn't commit any crimes and that his nephew has actually harassed him and his wife before.
Deters is charged with menacing, harassing communications and criminal trespassing.
