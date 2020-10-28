LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the biggest races Hoosiers see on the ballot is the one for Indiana's attorney general.
Republican candidate Todd Rokita is focusing his campaign on job creation and recovering the economy. His opponent — Democrat Jonathan Weinzapfel — is focusing on protecting the Affordable Care Act and legalizing marijuana.
"We are in the middle of a global pandemic, and I think it makes zero, zero sense to be eliminating the protections afforded to Hoosiers through the Affordable Care Act," Weinzapfel said.
Rokita has said he's against the Affordable Care Act.
"The key is not to let our tax dollars go to Washington in the first place," he said. "And that's why I am a huge supporter of block grants, making sure that the money that we would otherwise send to the federal government to go to other states perhaps stays right here in Indiana by block-granting it to us."
Criminal justice and police reform could also land on the next attorney general's desk.
Weinzapfel said he wants to help provide enhanced training, while Rokita said an evaluation needs to happen within police departments to make changes with them.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.