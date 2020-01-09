LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- David James will once again serve as president of Louisville's Metro Council.
James, a Democrat representing District 6, won a third term by a unanimous vote Thursday. He was first elected Metro Council President in January 2018.
"Tonight, we continue our commitment to making our city a better place for people we serve," James said in a news release. "There are many tough issue ahead for us, but I am confident that together we will solve those problems as they arise."
James joined Metro Council in 2010. He represents the Algonquin, California, Limerick, Old Louisville, Park Hill, Russell, St. Joseph, Shelby Park, Smoketown-Jackson, Taylor-Berry and University neighborhoods as well as the Central Business District.
