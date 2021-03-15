LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Republican lawmakers unveiled a budget Monday that gives them more say in how federal COVID-19 relief dollars are spent.
The state government is expected to receive about $2.5 billion in federal aid. The budget bill includes language giving the Republican-led legislature the authority to decide how the money is spent, reining in Gov. Andy Beshear.
Senate Budget Chairman Sen. Chris McDaniel said he hopes lawmakers can work with the governor.
"We need to make big investments for the future of the commonwealth, not just run out and spend this like a kid that just got $20 from grandma in their birthday card," said McDaniel, R-Taylor Mill.
Beshear said he has a plan for the money but is willing to work with lawmakers first.
"I hope, with a lot of time remaining in this session, that there can be some changes in this budget," the governor said Monday during a briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic. "We are sitting on — just in the regular budget — $600 million that is not the state's money; it's the people's money. And at a time of a pandemic, at a time of significant unemployment is this not the rainy day that the rainy day fund was meant for?
"... My hope is that we can come to an agreement about spending at least a significant portion of (the federal dollars) before they leave."
The House and Senate must pass a final budget by Tuesday to be able to override any vetoes from Beshear.
