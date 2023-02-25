LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- House Bill 1608 has sparked controversary in the Indiana Statehouse.
"Engaging in any type of sexual relationship discussions in schools, especially for kindergarten through third grade is inappropriate and it's wrong," Rep. Michelle Davis, who authored the bill, said.
The bill would ban teachers from giving human sexuality lessons to students in third grade or below. This would prevent conversations about gender roles, stereotypes, gender identity and gender expression.
It would also require teachers to notify parents if the students request to go by a different name or pronoun other than their biological sex. The bill could also force children to come out to their parents prematurely.
"Parents should not be cut out of the decision making for their kids, schools should not shield a parent from knowledge about their child," Davis said.
The bill passed in the Indiana House Thursday on a 65-29 vote and will now move to the Indiana Senate.
Michael Drury, who lives in New Albany with his husband and runs Pandora Productions a theater company that produces LGBTQ themed shows, said the vote was a shame.
"Originally, it was around pronouns and then after it passed out of the committee and was amended on the floor, it became something totally different and now it feels more vague," Drury said.
Drury said the bill would cause teachers to be fearful to discuss acceptance of families like theirs.
"And what happens if that teacher is trying to have a conversation about something that we did over the summer vacation," Drury said. "How is that kid going to talk about that and if that kid is talking about it, what is the teachers response?"
Supporters of the bill said it's simply about prohibiting teaching human sexuality.
"It will not affect the safety of our kids at school and it doesn't ban anyone from attending a school function," Davis said.
ACLU of Indiana released a statement on the advancement of the bill:
“HB 1608 is a disgraceful piece of legislation that targets LGBTQ kids by censoring conversations about LGBTQ families in schools and forcing teachers to out transgender students. Every parent hopes our laws will ensure children’s safety, protection, and freedom. But the Indiana legislators supporting this bill are rejecting those values and targeting LGBTQ kids for bullying and mistreatment, just because of who they are. Our schools should protect all students—including LGBTQ students—so they can learn and thrive in a safe environment. The legislators behind HB 1608 are trying to force schools to violate that most basic trust. LGBTQ families in Indiana will not be erased and we will be out in force if and when this bill is heard in the Senate.”
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.