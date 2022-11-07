LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On the eve of Election Day, both Louisville mayoral candidates made a final push to get people out to the polls.
Democrat Craig Greenberg went door-to-door in the Russell neighborhood Monday afternoon, while Republican Bill Dieruf also met with voters.
Both campaigns said they want to unite and move the city forward.
"People are ready to move in a new direction," Greenberg said. "They're concerned about public safety, they're concerned about affordable housing, about basic services like picking up trash and getting graffiti off the walls, removing abandoned cars and having a clean city we can all be proud of. So I'm excited about tomorrow and beyond so we can move Louisville in a new direction."
"It's interesting campaigning across the whole county for 18 months that everybody wants safety and everybody wants to be united and I look forward to being the next mayor who can do that, who can bring this community to where it wants to be in the future," Dieruf said.
Whoever wins Tuesday will be just the third Mayor since the city of Louisville and Jefferson County merged.
