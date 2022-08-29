LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell made a stop Monday in Louisville to discuss how the city stands when it comes to economic recovery post pandemic.
The Senate Minority Leader met with Greater Louisville Inc. and business leaders to discuss the economy, inflation and how global events are affecting Louisville. McConnell briefly talked about how inflation and workforce are two of the biggest issues Kentucky is facing, including Louisville.
"Kentucky has a very low labor participation rate, and this is an endemic problem all across Kentucky and America," McConnell said.
He said he spoke with the head of Omni Hotels, including the one in Louisville, and said, from what he has seen, the city is doing well when it comes to hospitality and coming back from the pandemic.
McConnell also mentioned how FEMA could have done more to help flooding recovery efforts in eastern Kentucky.
"We're not through," he said. "This is just the beginning, and so the federal government is going to still have an ongoing responsibility down there. I think we're just getting started."
Following his stop in Louisville, McConnell headed to Frankfort for a meeting to discuss would more can be done to help those in the flooded areas.
