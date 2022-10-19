LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Republican candidate for the Kentucky House has been kicked off next month's ballot.
Jefferson County Judge Annie O'Connell ruled on Wednesday that Susan Tyler Witten, who was on the ballot for the 31st House District, will be disqualified from November's race. The district stretches from Bowman Field to Jeffersontown.
Witten's would-be opponent, Democrat Susan Foster, filed the lawsuit arguing that Witten and her two signatories are not residents of the newly drawn district when she filed paperwork.
Kentucky lawmakers redistricted the 31st District this year.
Witten filed her paperwork to run in the election on Jan. 19. According to the ruling, Witten's address did not become part of the 31st District until the next day.
"I am ABSOLUTELY appealing this terrible ruling," Witten wrote on Facebook Wednesday afternoon. "This ruling by Judge Annie O’Connell was wrongly decided. Our armed forces are currently turning in their absentee ballots and this ruling gives them no voice."
For now, any votes for Witten will not be counted, but she said she plans to appeal the decision. Voters in District 31 will still get to vote next month.
This story may be updated.
