LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Susan Tyler Witten, a Republican candidate for the Kentucky House won an appeal after a judge initially ruled that she was disqualified from November's election race.
She was kicked off the ballot for on Oct. 19 after Democrat Susan Foster filed a lawsuit stating that Witten and her two signatures weren't residents of the newly drawn district when she filed paperwork.
It was redistricted this year. Witten is on the ballot for the 31st House District. That stretches from Bowman Field to Jeffersontown.
