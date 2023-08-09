LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell said the state has the seventh-worst labor participation rate in the country.
The Senate minority leader made a stop at a Greater Louisville Inc. event in the city Wednesday. He criticized the recent years of government spending, which he said he believes has caused a ripple effect in the economy that has led to inflation and high interest rates.
"We spend so much money on the economy we created workforce issues," McConnell said. "We have an awful lot of our people (who) essentially decided they're better off — for one reason or another — than to go back to work. I haven't run into a single business owner in Kentucky that has not been effected by this one way or another."
At the event, McConnell said he took a lot of grief for the bipartisan infrastructure bill but said it was the right thing to do for the country.
