LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence are set to speak at the National Rifle Association convention in Indianapolis.
Current Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is also slated to speak at Indiana Convention Center on April 14, according to a report by Fox59.
The event is free and no tickets are required, but organizers say you must be an NRA member to attend. Admission is first come, first served.
No firearms are permitted at the event, and the NRA warns that gun storage will not be available within the facility.
Others on the list of confirmed speakers are outgoing Sen. Mike Braun, Rep. Jim Jordan and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.
Trump and Pence appeared together the last time Indianapolis hosted the NRA convention in 2019.
