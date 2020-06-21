LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tuesday is Election Day in Kentucky, and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will not be a normal one.
Here's what you need to know about casting your ballot.
How to vote in person:
In Jefferson County, ballots can be cast in person from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Kentucky Expo Center South Wing (937 Phillips Lane). Enter the Expo Center grounds via gates 2,4 or 6. Parking will be free.
Masks are required for all voters.
Monday is the final day for in-person voting by appointment at the Edison Building (701 W. Ormsby Avenue). To make an appointment, call 502-574-6100. For more information, click here.
Need a ride to the polls on Election Day? TARC is offering free rides from Union Station (1000 W. Broadway) to the Expo Center from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Here are polling locations in contiguous counties:
- Bullitt: Paroquet Springs Conference Center
- Hardin: Hardin County Government Building
- Oldham: Oldham County High School
- Shelby: Shelby County High School, Floral Hall Shelby County Fairgrounds, Simpsonville Elementary School
- Spencer: Spencer County High School
To find polling locations in other counties across the state, click here.
How to file an absentee ballot:
Mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday. To check the status of your absentee ballot, click here.
Hardin County Clerk Debbie Donnelly said she's seeing a common error on ballots coming in through the mail: People are not signing both the ballot envelope and the mailing envelope, which is required for the vote to count.
"The instructions are sent with the ballot that tells you to sign the inner envelope and the outer envelope," Donnelly said. "Please read the instructions and that will save them some."
More than 200,000 ballots have been mailed to those who have requested them, but many have said they received ballots with errors. Some said they have received ballots for the wrong party, while others voters received ballots with the wrong middle initial on their names.
Anyone who received a ballot opposite of their registration can exchange it before Election Day at the State Board of Elections' office off Ormsby Avenue in Louisville, said Nore Ghibaudy, a spokesman for the Jefferson County Clerk's Office.
Confirm your registration beforehand, though.
"Often times, people think they're of one party but they're registered another," Ghibaudy said.
Those who received a ballot with an incorrect middle initial should cast those ballots as normal. Ghibaudy said their votes will still count.
Jefferson County residents who requested an absentee ballot will not be allowed to vote in person at the Expo Center, said Ghibaudy, who explained that the switch would be hard to audit due to the number of absentee ballots in circulation in Louisville.
"If you were to come in on a normal Election Day any other year and you walked in with the ballot you asked for by mail, they're going to tell you to fill out your ballot and take it to a mail box," Ghibaudy said.
The influx of absentee ballots will delay results. Clerks have been told by the State Board of Elections not to release results until June 30 to allow time to count the mail-in ballots.
Related Stories:
- Need a lift to the polls? TARC offering free rides to Kentucky Expo Center for upcoming primary election
- Voter confusion, ballot problems remain ahead of Kentucky's primary election
- Thousands of Kentuckians get absentee ballots with error; official says to cast them anyway
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.