LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the most beloved annual events in southern Indiana isn't coming back, and COVID-19 isn't the reason.
The Starlight Strawberry Festival is being called a victim of its own success. Organizers canceled the 2021 and 2022 events because of the pandemic, but they said they're ending the festival permanently.
"It is with much sadness that we are announcing the cancellation of our 2022 STARLIGHT STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL and that this event will no longer continue into the future as we have known it," the festival announced on its Facebook page. They said the event is so popular that there is not enough staff or parking, and traffic flow is unsafe.
The Starlight Strawberry Festival was a fundraiser for St John's Catholic Church. It is the kickoff to the Catholic Parish Picnic Season at the end of May. It has been held over Memorial Day weekend for more than 40 years.
The festival is well known for its "Build Your Own" Strawberry Shortcake Station, chicken and dumplings and fried chicken.
"Thank you for your attendance and support of our festival and our parish community over the past 40+ years," the Facebook post states.
