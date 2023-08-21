LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Portland Christian School is kicking off the school year by celebrating an expansion.
The school on Westport Road spent $6 million to add 25,000 square feet.
School officials said the expansion was needed because the school's enrollment has grown. A new music room was added, along with classrooms and labs.
The new space connects to the older part of the school, allowing students and staff to navigate the entire campus without having to go outside.
