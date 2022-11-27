LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local grandmother is asking for closure for Christmas as she prepares to mark a devastating milestone.
Christmas Day will mark 10 years since Pat Charles' grandson was killed in a drive-by shooting. The murder remains unsolved.
The joy of the holiday season will be forever tarnished for Charles says, as she stands on the same sidewalk in Portland where her grandson's life was taken.
"I will do it until the day I die or I can't do it no more," Charles said. "Unanswered questions, hurt."
The grandmother said it was after midnight on Dec. 25, 2012 when Charles Fambrough left his family's holiday party. He walked his sister to her house near North 22nd Street and Portland Avenue, and then grabbed his bike with plans to head home.
Fambrough, who was 20 years old, never made it home though. He was shot and later died at the hospital.
Ten years later, there are no leads, no one has been charged and no one has been arrested in the murder of the 2010 Academy @ Shawnee graduate. It's a cold case, 10 years later.
"Just because we're not rich per say and keep affording to have a lawyer to bring up the case it makes me mad because we're still human," Charles said.
Fambrough left behind a fiancé and a young son, William. Fambrough's son is now a teenager.
"Some say I should let it go, it's never going to be solved but I made a promise to that baby," Charles said.
She made a promise to William that she wouldn't give up in her search for what happened.
"Somebody out there has to know and this child needs closure on what happened to his Daddy," Charles said.
Louisville Metro Police's Homicide Department has a cold case unit dedicated to investigating any case that remains unsolved after two years.
LMPD said in a statement, "We understand the pain and agony endured by a victim's loved ones when there appears to be no justice readily in sight. For that reason, LMPD categories all of its cold cases as open investigations and continue to pursue all viable leads."
While comfort may not be possible for Charles, closure is what she is asking for.
"This is something I have to see through," Charles said.
A $5,000 reward was announced soon after Fambrough's murder for anyone with information that leads to a suspect.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the LMPD tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or submit a tip using LMPD's online portal.
Related Stories:
- Portland family searching for answers in Christmas Day unsolved murder
- Donor to provide reward for information in 2-year-old Christmas Day murder case
- Joint vigil held at local high school
- Christmas murder remains unsolved one year later
