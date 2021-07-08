The Portland Museum is trying to buy the carousel that was part of Louisville's Fountaine (Fountain) Ferry Park. The 1922 William Dentzel Co. Deluxe Menagerie Three-Row Carousel has a 50-foot diameter platform with 48 animals: 43 horses, 5 menagerie creatures and 2 chariots. Among the five menagerie figures are a lion and tiger, as well as a deer, giraffe, and a rare mule. Image courtesy Portland Museum.