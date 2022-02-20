LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Portland community celebrated a new exhibit at the neighborhood museum Sunday, an exhibit that showcases one of its own.
“It's exciting. I have a lot of images and thoughts and designs that have been traveling in my mind for 30 years, and now at this stage in my life I get to release them," said artist Edward R. White.
After three decades as founder and director of the River City Drum Corps, White got back into his original love of photography and art.
Now, just shy of his 70th birthday, his photos, sculptures, and other works are on display at the Portland Museum.
“It’s a homecoming," said White, who is a third-generation Portland native.
“You know, Portland has this hands-off reputation — but it’s not that," said White. "There are a lot of great people that live in Portland.”
Much of his exhibit “Returning Home: A Life’s Retrospective” focuses on the people of one of Louisville's oldest neighborhoods.
"We have African American roots that go back to the 1900s. But people don't know that," said White. "So what we here at the Portland Museum [do] is to document that and let everyone know that, yeah, we are here in Portland, been here in Portland."
His exhibit also spotlights the Breonna Taylor protests.
“That is the most powerful thing for photography because photography is history in an image," White said.
That blend of community and history was noticed by visitors, who came out in droves for the exhibit's opening.
“What you’re seeing is several generations all in one room kind of coming together and learning from one another," said Lance Newman, who stopped by to see White's work.
Museum staff said they're honored to showcase White’s art, partly because he’s supported them as a board member, but also because of his long history with the neighborhood.
“We are the Portland Museum, it’s really our job to make sure we’re helping elevate people who are from our community," said Portland Museum Executive Director Katy Delahanty.
For White, seeing everyone come out to support his work is a joy.
“You never know who you touch until you have events like this," White said. Then when you have events like this then you’ll see who you’ve touched."
He plans to keep making art, and will continue to spotlight the neighborhood he loves.
“Portland is an unrecognized jewel in the crown of Louisville," White said.
White's exhibit will be on display at the Portland Museum through April 8.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.