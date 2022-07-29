Police lights (daylight)

WDRB file

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A United States Postal Service worker was robbed in downtown Louisville on Friday afternoon.

Louisville Metro Police say an unknown male robbed a USPS worker, and then ran off in a vehicle.

A witness told WDRB that the USPS worker was robbed at knifepoint and a master key was taken, which gives postal workers access to locked mailboxes. The robbery occurred near Louisville Slugger Field, according to a witness.

LMPD's First Division is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags