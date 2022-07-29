LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A United States Postal Service worker was robbed in downtown Louisville on Friday afternoon.
Louisville Metro Police say an unknown male robbed a USPS worker, and then ran off in a vehicle.
A witness told WDRB that the USPS worker was robbed at knifepoint and a master key was taken, which gives postal workers access to locked mailboxes. The robbery occurred near Louisville Slugger Field, according to a witness.
LMPD's First Division is investigating the incident.
