LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Old Louisville SpringFest has officially been canceled for the year.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival had been postponed to September, from May, but continued spread of the virus has prompted organizers to cancel festivities for this year.
The SpringFest is a one-day neighborhood festival and street fair in Old Louisville that celebrates things including history, culture, diversity and food. It typically draws about 100 vendors and nearly 10,000 visitors.
Organizers said they hope to host the SpringFest again in May.
