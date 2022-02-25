LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Maria Robinson is one of the many Louisville drivers being bothered by potholes on roadways. The pregnant woman was filling her tire at a gas station on South 7th Street and West Hill Street Friday night.
She said she was on her way to pick up her goddaughter.
“I needed some air,” Robinson said.
She’s experienced this problem far too often driving through Old Louisville and even through downtown Louisville.
“It would be nice if they would just top the whole thing instead of just trying to put a little here and there in spots," Robinson said.
Louisville Metro Department of Public Works has had some breakthroughs since it released a $60 million spending plan last year to pave roads throughout the city for the next three years.
Potholes have been patched but many Louisville roads and streetways are still riddled with hazardous holes and cracks.
Sal Melendez of Metro Public Works says the recent icy weather and rain played a major part in current road conditions. The rainwater itself poses an additional problem because it seeps into the cracks of pavement.
Despite rain delays, Melendez says crews filled 8,485 potholes, so far this year.
But even that hasn’t slowed the number of reports filed by residents.
Melendez says they usually get around 100 potholes complaints a day, but recently they’ve seen well beyond that number.
He says the work continues and weather permitting, crews will continue to fill these potholes “for the foreseeable future to ensure Metro’s roadways are in safe driving condition.”
Maria Robinson will soon bring new life into this world. This far into her pregnancy, she didn’t expect to add ‘hitting a pothole’ and ‘putting air in a tire’ to her to-do list. She’s one of hundreds of people across Louisville frustrated with potholes. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/D9KplAD2wy— Breon Martin (@BreonMartin) February 26, 2022
For Robinson, the soon-to-be mom, a baby bump is hard enough to carry around. She would prefer to travel a road less bumpy.
“It’s getting worse,” she said.
According to Louisville Metro Public Works’ Roads & Operations division, 541,000 potholes have been repaired since 2011, averaging to 4,000 potholes each month.
To report a pothole, click here.
You can also report a pothole by calling Metro311 or (502) 574-5000.
Related Stories:
- The pothole problem: Metro Public Works filling potholes left behind after winter weather
- Louisville residents lament the additional delays on city-wide paving projects
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.