LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's the moment we all dread. The lights flicker. The heater dies. Maybe it comes back on for a brief moment, but then...
Darkness.
Your power is out. No light, no heat. And you don't know how long it will be before it come back on.
That could be a reality for many Louisville residents, as meteorologists say Thursday's freezing rain could bring downed lines for many residents across the area. So how do you stay warm when the lights are out?
Kentucky Emergency Management is offering these six tips:
- Close all blinds and curtains. That will help hold some heat in.
- Close off rooms that aren't being used. That will help avoid wasting the heat.
- Layer up. You should wear loose-fitting layers of warm clothing.
- Eat and drink. That will give you energy that warms the body, but you should avoid alcohol and caffeine.
- Stuff towels or rags in the cracks of doors to keep the heat inside.
- Make sure your phone is charged in case you need to call for help.
