LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Pregnant women and new mothers are facing unprecedented challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Patti Weiter is 27 weeks pregnant. “I’m having my third girl,” she said.
Weiter is extremely joyful right now, but is also concerned.“So definitely when I found out I was pregnant, this is not what I was expecting.”
Expectant mothers now have even more to think about because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Weiter said her initial plan was to deliver at the hospital, but now she is considering at home birth.
“I’m just trying to figure that out, and it’s not ideal this late in pregnancy,” Weiter said.
Dr. Gigi Girard, with Norton Healthcare, said a lot of situations are not ideal right now. “These are uncharted waters and we have worked really hard to review all the guidelines from the CDC.”
Dr. Girard said mothers are now being told to come alone for check-up appointments. “A lot of patients are having their partners call in and talk to them and ask questions to me, and listening to the baby’s heartbeat.”
Things are also changing during labor, according to Girard. Only one support person is allowed to be in the room now. She said if a mother has COVID-19, or is being monitored for the virus, they are being separated from their newborn.
“It’s very difficult. I can’t even imagine what these mom’s with this are facing with that. We do have cameras that we are using so that they can video in and see their babies, and their baby is also with a support person that’s with them the whole time,” Dr. Girard said.
Doctors said they are making tough choices to keep babies safe, as there are still many unknowns about the novel coronavirus.
“What I’m currently focused on is just trying to keep myself well,” Weiter said. She also advises pregnant women to stay calm, research credible information and reach out to others for support
“There are a lot of local supports out there that are doing work virtually,” Weiter said.
