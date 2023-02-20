LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first wave of ticket presales began Monday for Beyoncé's Louisville show.
Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour stops at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville on Monday, July 17 at 7 p.m.
According to Ticketmaster, the BeyHive Verified Fan presale runs from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20. Fans that registered through Beyoncé's website were given a chance at the early access as a way to mitigate past problems Ticketmaster has had with buyers looking to resell tickets.
Some who registered on the fan site received a code word in email the day before. Not everyone who registered got a code word because of the high demand. Beyoncé's website said being in the verified BeyHive does not guarantee tickets. Registration has already closed.
The second presale is for Citi members. That sale runs from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
The Verizon presale begins at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 and runs through Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 p.m.
The Verified Fan sale is Saturday, Feb. 25 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Ticketmaster suggests fans do three things to help speed up selection and checkout:
- Sign in to your Ticketmaster account at least 10 minutes in advance of joining the Waiting Room. This will speed up your purchase later.
- Confirm you have a valid form of payment in your account with current email and billing information. This will make checkout a breeze.
- If you need to step away, turn up the volume on your device so when it’s your turn, you hear the Queue notification bell.
Beyoncé tickets are a hot commodity. Shows across Europe have sold out quickly, and she has added a second show in some cities.
The tour starts in Sweden in May and is scheduled to include stops in London, Paris, Barcelona, Toronto and the United States. North American stops include concerts in Nashville on July 15, Minneapolis on July 20, Chicago on July 22, Detroit on July 26 and East Rutherford, N.J. on July 29. The last expected concert is set for Sept. 27 in New Orleans.
The tour marks Beyoncé's first solo world tour since her “Formation” tour in 2016. She last appeared in Stockholm in 2018 while touring with her husband, Jay Z.
Beyoncé won a Grammy for best R&B song at the 2023 awards, best dance/electronic recording, best dance/electronic album and best traditional R&B performance. She has now won a total of 32 Grammys.
