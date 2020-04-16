LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Workers at the General Motors plant in Kokomo, Indiana, managed to switch their production line from making vehicles to producing lifesaving ventilators in less than two weeks.
GM officials said it took less than 11 days to obtain material, convert production lines and train its workers to build the much-needed ventilators.
The automaker posted a time lapse video of the process on Twitter on Tuesday, April 14.
Thousands of men and women mobilized to transform our Kokomo, IN, plant into a ventilator manufacturing facility to support those on the frontlines of the #COVID19 crisis. Learn more about how we accomplished this massive transition in less than a month: https://t.co/hE5m9HyyHk pic.twitter.com/Xj798lnt9c— General Motors (@GM) April 14, 2020
Calling the factory a "great place," President Donald Trump praised the plant's rapid response during a Wednesday, April 15, news briefing.
"They did it in 11 days from start to finish — a remarkable testament to the ingenuity of the American worker," Trump said. "GM will ship over 600 ventilators this month alone with thousands more to come. And we have other companies doing something similar."
The automaker has partnered with Ventec Life Systems, and the companies are on track to produce 30,000 ventilators through August.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.